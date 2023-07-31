News you can trust since 1931
CCTV appeal after man inappropriately touched in Northampton shopping centre toilets

Call 101 if you recognise the man
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:04 BST

A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they want to talk to after a sexual assault in the toilets of a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident happened on July 6, between 5.40pm and 6pm in Grosvenor shopping centre, when a man was inappropriately touched in the toilets, police say.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000417016.