Police have released a CCTV image of men they wish to speak to after an assault in Silver Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened inside a chicken shop when a man was assaulted at around 1.45am on Saturday, March 9.

The men in the CCTV image, which has been released by officers today (Wednesday), could assist police with their enquiries so they or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000141783 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.