CCTV appeal after Kettering man loses thousands of pounds in roofing scam

Police want to trace this man.

A man captured on CCTV is wanted by police almost 18 months after a Kettering roofing scam which saw the victim lose thousands of pounds.

Detectives investigating the rogue trader incident say the man - wearing shorts and a white top with a stripe on it - is a person of interest.

The incident took place in the summer of 2020 when a man was scammed into handing over thousands of pounds for roofing work that was not completed.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and have appealed for the public's help to trace the man, seen walking near the Cancer Research charity shop in High Street.

A force spokesman said: "Officers have been reviewing CCTV in connection with the incident and the man in the footage walking towards the camera, wearing shorts and a white top with a stripe on it, has become a person of interest.

"Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.