CCTV appeal after goods stolen from garage in Northamptonshire village
A CCTV image has been released of a woman police want to speak to after goods were stolen from a garage in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened on Friday July 9, at about 2.40am, at a property in The Ridings, Road.
In statement released today (Friday August 23), police say a woman was seen to enter the garage of a home and steal items.
The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000427986.