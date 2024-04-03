CCTV appeal after e-scooter stolen in Northampton

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:31 BST
Police would like to speak to the man pictured.Police would like to speak to the man pictured.
Police have released a CCTV image after an e-scooter was stolen from a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened in Arbour Court, Northampton on Wednesday, March 6.

Northamptonshire Police say an e-scooter was stolen sometime between 4pm and 7pm.

According to officers, the man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000138334.