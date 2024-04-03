CCTV appeal after e-scooter stolen in Northampton
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
Police have released a CCTV image after an e-scooter was stolen from a Northampton neighbourhood.
The incident happened in Arbour Court, Northampton on Wednesday, March 6.
Northamptonshire Police say an e-scooter was stolen sometime between 4pm and 7pm.
According to officers, the man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000138334.