CCTV appeal after door handles tried in the early hours in area of Northampton

Police believe the man pictured could help with enquiries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:58 BST

CCTV has been released by police of a man who could help with their investigation after door handles were tried in an area of Northampton.

The incident happened in the early hours of May 12 when door handles were tried in the Pikemead Court area.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image. Him or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000286445.

Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.
Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.