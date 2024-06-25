CCTV appeal after cyclist punched in 'unprovoked attack' in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man in the picture.

A cyclist was punched in an “unprovoked attack” in Northampton.

The incident happened in Guildhall Road between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Police say a man punched a cyclist in an unprovoked attack and officers believe the man in the image – released today (June 25) – may have information which could assist with their investigation.

