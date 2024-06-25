CCTV appeal after cyclist punched in 'unprovoked attack' in Northampton
A cyclist was punched in an “unprovoked attack” in Northampton.
The incident happened in Guildhall Road between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 24.
Police say a man punched a cyclist in an unprovoked attack and officers believe the man in the image – released today (June 25) – may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises this man or if this is you, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000239518.