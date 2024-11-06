CCTV appeal after cold callers charge resident for work not as described in Northamptonshire village

Police want to speak to the men in the image.

CCTV images have been released after cold callers charged a resident in a Northamptonshire village for work “not as described”.

The incident happened between 11am and midday on October 29, in Greens Norton.

Police say three cold callers offered a gutter cleaning service and then charged the occupant for work, which was “not as described”.

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000660602.