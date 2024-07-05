CCTV appeal after bricks thrown through windows of property in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released by police after bricks were thrown through windows of a property in Northampton.
The incident happened in Harlestone Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on May 22.
Police say a man threw bricks through the front windows of a property in the area, causing significant damage.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone who may recognise him, is asked to get in touch, by calling police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000301885.