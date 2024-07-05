CCTV appeal after bricks thrown through windows of property in Northampton

Do you recognise this man?

A CCTV image has been released by police after bricks were thrown through windows of a property in Northampton.

The incident happened in Harlestone Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on May 22.

Police say a man threw bricks through the front windows of a property in the area, causing significant damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.