CCTV appeal after attempt to get into cars in Northampton street

Police investigating attempts to get into cars in an area of Northampton believe this man may have information.

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident in Semilong, Northampton. The image was released on Monday October 27.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 1.20am on Monday, September 1, the door handles of two parked cars in Naseby Street were tried. It is not believed entry was gained.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Please quote incident number 25000515849.