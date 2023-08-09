News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

CCTV appeal after assault and theft at Wellingborough supermarket

Do you recognise this woman?
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

Police are appealing for information to identify a woman officers would like to speak to following an incident in a Wellingborough supermarket.

On Friday, July 7, a woman entered the Sainsbury’s store in Northampton Road and at around 8.20pm was challenged by security staff after attempting to leave without paying for goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The woman then assaulted the store worker while subjecting him to racist abuse, before leaving the scene before officers arrived.

"Police believe the woman pictured may have information about the incident and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 23000419801 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.