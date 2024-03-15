CCTV appeal after alcohol and tobacco stolen from Northampton Co-op on Boxing Day
One man has already been charged
A CCTV image has been released after a Northampton Co-op was robbed by two men.
One 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident at the shop in Rothersthorpe Road, which happened on Boxing Day 2023.
However, police also want to speak to the man pictured as they say two men stole alcohol and tobacco from the store.
Anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000790774.