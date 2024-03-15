CCTV appeal after alcohol and tobacco stolen from Northampton Co-op on Boxing Day

One man has already been charged
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT
Police want to speak to this man after a Northampton Co-op shop was robbed.
Police want to speak to this man after a Northampton Co-op shop was robbed.

A CCTV image has been released after a Northampton Co-op was robbed by two men.

One 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident at the shop in Rothersthorpe Road, which happened on Boxing Day 2023.

However, police also want to speak to the man pictured as they say two men stole alcohol and tobacco from the store.

Anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000790774.