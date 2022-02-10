Cat has leg amputated after being shot by air rifle in Northamptonshire village

A cat has had its leg amputated after being shot by an air rifle in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened on Monday (February 7) in Moulton Lane, Boughton.

Northamptonshire Police believe the shot was fired between 4.30pm and 11.30pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The injured cat was taken to the vets where it had to have one of its legs removed.