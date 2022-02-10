Cat has leg amputated after being shot by air rifle in Northamptonshire village
Police are appealing for witnesses
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:31 pm
A cat has had its leg amputated after being shot by an air rifle in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened on Monday (February 7) in Moulton Lane, Boughton.
Northamptonshire Police believe the shot was fired between 4.30pm and 11.30pm.
The injured cat was taken to the vets where it had to have one of its legs removed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone looking suspicious in the area, saw a vehicle or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000081276.