Cat dies after being shot twice with air rifle in Northampton park

A cat has died after being shot twice with an air rifle in a Northampton park.

The first incident happened on Wednesday October 8, between 12pm and 4pm, in Eastfield Park.

Police say the pet was shot with some form of air rifle pellet.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A week later, it is believed that the cat was potentially shot again with an air rifle pellet and sadly passed away.

The incident happened in Eastfield Park.

“The incident took place either within the area of Rydal Mount or near to the playground area in Eastfield Park.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000617650.

