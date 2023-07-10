Cash, tablets and iPhone stolen from Northampton cafe during break-in

Cash, tablets and an iPhone were stolen from a Northampton cafe during a break-in.

The incident happened between 2.10am and 2.50am on Tuesday, June 20, when the door of Ilicit Café at the Radlands Plaza Skatepark in Bedford Road was forced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an untidy search of the premises, a small amount cash was stolen along with two electronic tablets and an iPhone.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”