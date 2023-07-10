News you can trust since 1931
Cash, tablets and iPhone stolen from Northampton cafe during break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

Cash, tablets and an iPhone were stolen from a Northampton cafe during a break-in.

The incident happened between 2.10am and 2.50am on Tuesday, June 20, when the door of Ilicit Café at the Radlands Plaza Skatepark in Bedford Road was forced.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an untidy search of the premises, a small amount cash was stolen along with two electronic tablets and an iPhone.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000411721.