Cash was stolen during a distraction burglary during which a ‘workman’ persuaded a man to leave his him in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident took place in Daventry Road, Barby, between 9am and 9.30am on Saturday, August 24.

Police say a man purporting to be a workman called at the address and persuaded the occupant to come out of his home to check his drains. While outside, a second man wearing dark clothing, entered the property, and searched through drawers before stealing cash, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The main offender was a white man aged in his 30s. He was wearing an orange hi-vis jacket over a shirt and a white helmet. He also had a clipboard.

The incident happened in Daventry Road, Barby.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the men or who may have seen someone fitting the above descriptions in the area between the stated times.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000505207.