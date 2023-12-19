Cash stolen after thieves force their way in to Northamptonshire house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a house in Earls Barton.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around Clarke Court in Earls Barton between 3am and 9.30am on Saturday, December 16.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after offender/s forced entry to a residential address via the rear patio door and once inside stole cash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Earls Barton

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.