Cash point at Northamptonshire petrol station tampered with during early hours incident
The ATM was damaged
A cash point at a Northamptonshire petrol station was tampered with during an early hours incident.
The incident happened at the Shell garage on the A5 in Weedon on Wednesday (February 7) between 2am and 3am.
Police say an ATM was damaged and it is believed two individuals, in sports clothing with face coverings, were involved.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000076690.