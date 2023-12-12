Cash, cigarettes and alcohol stolen from Northampton Co-op during early morning burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from a Northampton Co-op during an early morning burglary.
The incident happened on Friday, November 24, between 6.25am and 6.35am, at the Co-op in Bushland Road.
Police say the unknown offender forced entry via the front door and is described as wearing a navy balaclava, dark coloured hoodie, black jogging bottoms with writing down the left leg and black trainers. They also had a grey rucksack and black gloves on.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000726089.