Cash and jewellery targeted as more than 60 burglaries reported in one area of Northampton in just two months

More than 60 burglaries have been reported in one area of Northampton in the last two months – and most have targeted jewellery and cash.

Since mid-October, Northamptonshire Police has received more than 60 burglary reports with similar features in the NN3 area of Northampton – Billing, Bellinge, Rectory Farm, Moulton and more.

Police say most of these offences have seen homes broken into via rear windows between 5pm and 11pm, with cash and jewellery targeted. Many of the burgled properties had secluded rear access, either via footpaths, fields or access roads.

Northamptonshire Police is issuing burglary protection advice.

Several arrests of known offenders have already been made, including one man who was arrested and recalled to prison and police say officers from the force’s Burglary Team are working to identify, arrest and disrupt suspects for these offences.

Now officers are also issuing advice to help residents protect their home from burglary.

Burglary protection advice

Make the rear of your property as secure as possible, especially if your home backs on to open ground. Keep garden gates locked with a padlock and store wheelie bins out of sight in the rear garden, away from access points – burglars often use them to climb over fences.

When you’re out at night or away on holiday, make it look like your house is occupied by leaving lights on timer switches in rooms you would normally use during hours of darkness.

Check all rear boundaries are 1.8m high and in good condition. Increase the height of fences or walls by adding a trellis panel – they won’t hold a burglar’s weight.

Deter burglars by making sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times, including when you are at home.

Install automatic security lights, but only in overlooked areas - don’t light up spaces in isolated areas as this will only make life easier for offenders.

Put would-be burglars off by installing lighting and a smart doorbell or CCTV camera outside your home.

If you have a house alarm, use it. If not, consider installing one. They are not as expensive as you might think.

Don’t leave valuables, Christmas presents or car keys where they can be seen from outside your home. Use a Faraday pouch to protect keyless entry car keys from would-be thieves.

If you are away over the festive period, plan ahead to make your home look occupied. Cancel any deliveries, arrange for a trusted neighbour to park their car on your drive and keep an eye on your home, and always set your house burglar alarm if you have one. Don’t advertise on social media that you are going away.

Join your local Neighbourhood Watch. Speak to neighbours, look out for each other’s homes and report any suspicious activity to police as soon as possible.

Report any suspicious activity and non-emergency crime by calling 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, such as a crime in progress, always call 999. Never risk your own safety.