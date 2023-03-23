News you can trust since 1931
Cash and jewellery stolen in Earls Barton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Churchill Road, Earls Barton.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday (March 21) when unknown offender/s forced entry into the property and once inside, stole cash and jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000173039.

