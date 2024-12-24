Cash and jewellery stolen from three Northampton homes in one day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after cash and jewellery were stolen from Northampton homes, as three break ins happened in the same area in one day.

The incidents all happened Saturday (December 21) between 10am and 7.30pm in Woodcote Avenue and Coppice Drive.

Police say entry was forced through the back doors and items were stolen including jewellery and cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000757669.