Cash and a bank card were stolen from a business in a Northampton village during a break in.

The incident happened between 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, and 6.20am on Wednesday, April 24 at a businesses in Park View, Moulton.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.