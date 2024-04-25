Cash and bank car stolen from business in Northampton village during break in
Police are appealing for witnesses
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cash and a bank card were stolen from a business in a Northampton village during a break in.
The incident happened between 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, and 6.20am on Wednesday, April 24 at a businesses in Park View, Moulton.
Police officers are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000237648.