Cars damaged during late-night brawl in Northampton cul-de-sac, police confirm
Appeal for witnesses launched following altercation involving “a number of males”
Several parked cars suffered damage during a late-night punch-up in a Northampton cul-de-sac on Friday (October 21), police have confirmed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman appealed for witnesses to the “altercation” which involved “a number of males” at about 10.45pm in Lower Meadow Court, near Billing Brook Road.
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency line 101 using incident number 22000616161 or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.