Carrying weapons, criminal damage and assaulting police among offences dealt with by Northampton magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 5

OLUFEMI AJAYI, aged 51, of Sheerwater Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services £100, Crown Prosecution Service costs £625, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HARRY COHEN, aged 20, of Redmoor, Towcester, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £40, surcharge £32, costs £300, 10 points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

KARL ALAN HUGHES, aged 35, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £550, surcharge £50, costs £620, disqualified for three years.

JAKE PATRICK CADDEN, aged 30, of Denmark Road, Northampton, breached court order; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JELANI KNIGHT, aged 29, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £230, compensation of £100, surcharge £92, costs £85.

LISA JAYNE GIBSON, aged 38, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, assault, possession of cocaine; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ANTHONY JAMES GAMBLEN, aged 18, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ETHAN TIMMS, aged 22, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

ALEXANDRU-AURELIAN OTVOS, aged 36, of Sharman Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

HOLLIE WALKER, aged 28, of Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,152, surcharge £115, costs £110, six points.

UMAID AHMED, aged 22, of Russett Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £75, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 26, of Kensington Close, Northampton, speeding, fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

NICHOLAS ALLEN HILLIKER, aged 32, of East Rising, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROOFING RHINO LTD, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

OLIVIU-NICOLAE TANASE, aged 48, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, nine points.

■ These cases were heard on September 6

CRAIG ALEXANDER SMITH, aged 31, of Berrydale, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £177.

JOSE AUGUSTO ABRUNHOSA, aged 35, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 90 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

REAVE NELSON, aged 41, of St Johns Street, Northampton, wasting police time, criminal damage; five months in prison, surcharge £128.

LEON RICHARD ALLEN, aged 51, of Mumford Drive, Rothersthorpe, breached a sexual harm prevention order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MOHAMED OMAR ABDILLAH, aged 21, of Dallington Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

EBENEZER AMOFA BOATENG, aged 34, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £693, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

ANATOLIE BALANEL, aged 18, of Hereward Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £96, costs £90, six points.

VERONICA BALANUTA, aged 29, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

RACHEL ZARA FARROW, aged 25, of Park Corner, Northampton, speeding; fined £284, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

TYLER LEWIS GROVES, aged 26, of Cameron Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £596, surcharge £59, costs £90, six points.

GARETH DOUGLAS HANKIN, aged 42, of The Manor, Great Billing, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

GILLIAN MARY JACKSON, aged 61, of Botmead Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LISA MARIE JENKINS, aged 51, of Main Road, Duston, no MoT, defective tyres; fined £376, surcharge £37, costs £90, three points.

SAKINA KAZMI, aged 19, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL LELIC, aged 35, of Timken Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

JOSHUA ROBERT SPENCE McALPINE, aged 40, of Martindale, Northampton, speeding; fined £258, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

GRUIA MOISA, aged 59, of Billing Road East, Northampton, unsecured load; fined £126, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MIRJAN NASTIMI, aged 33, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £573, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

JOEL OBHAHIMEJELE, aged 43, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

KEOWNE JAMES O’SHEA, aged 20, of High Street, Greens Norton, drove without due care and attention; fined £137, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

AIVARAS PIKCIUNAS, aged 30, of Longford Avenue, Little Billing, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI SEVCENCO, aged 44, of Oakley Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £56, costs £90, six points.

SECHKIN ERDZHAN VAYDET, aged 25, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £522, surcharge £52, costs £90, four points.

BALAUR VEACESLAV, aged 38, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £933, surcharge £93, costs £90, six points.

LISA MARIE WADMAN, aged 34, of Whitfield Road, Brackley, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM JOSEPH SMITH, aged 25, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 7

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 21, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, three charges of assaulting a police officer, carried a knife in public, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation of £225, surcharge £154.

GARY MICHAEL FIELDING, aged 51, of Sedgwick Court, Northampton, assault, breached court order, resisted police, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order; community order, surcharge £114.

RANY KHALIFA, aged 28, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; fined £346, compensation of £100, surcharge £35, costs £360.

TERRENCE SHARP, aged 77, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ALIONA TUROVSKI, aged 38, of The Briars, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.