■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 22

CLAIRE SAVARIMUTHU, aged 22, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a health care worker by beating; community order, compensation of £350.

JORDAN McKENZIE, aged 32, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on May 19, 2025, stole Items to value £28.30 belonging to Co-op, on June 2 stole items to value £5.50 belonging to Co-op, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering an area when prohibited from doing so; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £33.30.

JAMES FREELAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, 19 counts of theft from a shop — on June 25, 2025, stole various meat to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op, on June 25 stole meat and chocolate to the value of £70 belonging to Co-op, on June 29 stole a basket and washing powder to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op, on June 30 stole a basket and coffee to the value of £90 belonging to Co-op, on June 30 stole meat, coffee, a basket, pack of doughnuts, alcohol to the value of £199.45 belonging to Co-op, on July 2 at stole wine to the value of £76 belonging to One Stop, on July 3 stole meat, to the value of £100, belonging to Co-op, on July 6 stole coffee and alcohol to the value of £115.34 belonging to Spar, on July 8 stole washing tablets and alcohol to the value of £100 belonging to Co-op, on July 9 stole chocolate and coffee to the value of £180 belonging to Co-op, on July 12 stole meat, alcohol and coffee to the value of £121.50 belonging to Co-op, on July 13 at stole chocolate to the value of £151.50 belonging to One Stop, on July 14 stole chocolate and toiletries to the value of £90 belonging to Co-op, on July 18 stole chocolate and alcohol to the value of £100 belonging to Co-op, on July 18 stole chocolate and cider to the value of £100 belonging to One Stop, on July 19 stole coffee to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on July 19 stole coffee to the value of £50 belonging to One Stop, on July 20 stole alcohol to the value of £25 belonging to Co-op, on July 20 stole cider to the value of £25 belonging to One Stop; 38 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £819.

■ These cases were heard on July 23

ABIGAIL SMITH, aged 25, of Braunston Road, Daventry, common assault of a police officer, assault by beating of an emergency worker; community order with curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, compensation of £200, costs £85.

SIMON LOVE, aged 60, of Welland Walk, Northampton, harassment without violence; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

GRANT PICKETTS, aged 46, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on March 24, 2025, stole board games to the value of £48 belonging to Waterstones, on April 14 stole laundry products to the value of £32.50 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole items to the value of £283 belonging to One Stop; six weeks in prison, compensation of £141.50.

COLM HYLAND, aged 45, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on June 10, 2025, stole jars of coffee to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on July 15 stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £283 belonging to One Stop; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £181.50, costs £85.

BARRY HEASMAN, aged 42, of Oldenmead Court, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of theft from a shop — on January 21, 2025, stole laundry products of a value of £30 belonging to Co-op, on February 16 stole consumable items of a value of £10.50 belonging to Co-op, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, two counts of drunk and disorderly in a public place; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £100 costs £170.

MICHAEL HIGGINS, aged 69, of Poplars Lane, Holcot, drove a vehicle on A43 Corby without due care and attention — failed to see cones marking a lane closure and when attempting to move lanes drove through the cones and collided with a parked police vehicle in attendance, used a vehicle without a valid MoT certificate; fined £61, surcharge £98, costs £130, five points.

NATHAN DAWES, aged 22, of Copsewood, Overstone, drove a propelled vehicle on Penvale Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — drifted into oncoming lane and continued along a grass verge, narrowly missing three people standing on the footpath; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £130, five points.

DIMITRIOS SEVASTAS, aged 29, of Cheyne Walk, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Bedford Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — failed to brake in time at red traffic lights colliding with another vehicle causing slight damage and minor injury to its passenger; driver of a vehicle failed to stop after road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £130, seven points.

MUHAMMAD ARSHAD, aged 42, of Exeter Place, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Whitworth Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — reversed out of a car park and collided with a parked vehicle; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £130, three points.

MIHAI LUNGU, aged 33, of Wilson Close, Daventry, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £110, six points.

IAN ALLEN, aged 50, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £660, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMAD MIQBEL, aged 28, of Weedon Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on Bedford Road when the manner a passenger was carried was likely to cause danger — a two-month old baby carried in an insecure car seat incorrectly facing forward, driver failed to comply with red light signal; fined £135, surcharge £108, costs £250, three points.

MICHAEL JENNINGS, aged 72, of Overstone Road, Northampton, fined £105, surcharge £42, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

RADU DAMASCHIN, aged 35, of Deal Street, Northampton, drove on Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L platers, drove without third party insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £110, eight points.

BRANDON McGLEN, aged 20, of Shearmans, Milton Keynes, drove on Caswell Road, Brackmills, without due care and attention — vehicle seen on video footage doing doughnuts in an industrial estate car park; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £130, six points.

EMMANUEL ADEOYE, aged 31, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove on M1 otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £130, six points.

NASEER AHMADZAI, aged 30, of Ashby Wood Mews, Northampton, drove on Great Billing Way, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, drove while not wearing a seat belt, used a vehicle with equipment likely to cause danger of injury — significant damage to the driver's side door; find £200, surcharge £64, costs £110, three points.

SHAUN TOMPKINS, aged 43, of Severn Drive, Northampton, speeding — 57mph on M1 exceeding temporary 50mph speed restriction; find £100, surcharge £40, costs £40, three points.

GEORGINA SPIERS, aged 34, of Georges Avenue, Bugbrooke, speeding — 79mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; find £692, surcharge £277, costs £110, six points.

IFIZAL HUSSAIN, aged 48, of Thursby Road, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

ELVIS CRASMARU, aged 42, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, speeding — 46mph on A20, Sidcup bypass, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £70, surcharge £28, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.