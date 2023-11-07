Caravan stolen from farm in Northamptonshire village
A caravan was stolen from a Northamptonshire farm.
The theft happened in Weedon Lois between 8pm on Wednesday, November 1, and 7am on Thursday, November 2.
Police say offenders broke into the property and removed the locks from a mobile home.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, in particular a silver Mercedes ML car towing a caravan towards Wappenham, or who may have been offered a caravan for sale in unusual circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000680217.