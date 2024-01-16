Car stolen from Wellingborough recovered after police dog helps to arrest suspects who failed to stop in Northampton
A car stolen from Wellingborough has been recovered after a police dog helped to arrest suspects who failed to stop in Northampton.
The vehicle was stolen in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough between 8.45am and 9.30am on Saturday (January 13).
Later that day, at around 11.40pm, the vehicle was spotted and failed to stop for officers, Northamptonshire Police say. The vehicle did eventually stop in Harborough Road where three people decamped.
A team effort between officers and PD Olly then saw all three arrested. Linked evidential property was also found by PD Olly nearby, according to the Northants Police Dog Section, posting on X after the incident.
A force spokeswoman has confirmed a 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident including failing to stop, aggravated vehicle taking, vehicle damage under £5,000, and driving without insurance.