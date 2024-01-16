Car stolen from Wellingborough recovered after police dog helps to arrest suspects who failed to stop in Northampton

A 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, in connection with the incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car stolen from Wellingborough has been recovered after a police dog helped to arrest suspects who failed to stop in Northampton.

The vehicle was stolen in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough between 8.45am and 9.30am on Saturday (January 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that day, at around 11.40pm, the vehicle was spotted and failed to stop for officers, Northamptonshire Police say. The vehicle did eventually stop in Harborough Road where three people decamped.

A team effort between officers and PD Olly then saw all three arrested. Linked evidential property was also found by PD Olly nearby, according to the Northants Police Dog Section, posting on X after the incident.