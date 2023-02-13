News you can trust since 1931
Car stolen after home burgled in Northampton

The incident happened last week

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have released a CCTV image after Northampton home burgled and car stolen from outside.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened on the morning of Monday, February 6, when a property in Stockley Street, off Wellingborough Road was burgled and a car stolen from outside.”

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000076453.

Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man who could help with their enquires.