Car seized in Northampton after provisional driver admits they 'borrowed' it from a friend

A car was seized in Northampton over the weekend after a driver admitted to police that they only held a provisional licence.

The car was seized by officers at 2pm on Saturday, July 3 in Wellingborough Road.

Police asked the driver to present their licence after stopping the car, which was when the driver explained they were on their way to a hospital appointment and said they only hold a provisional licence.

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, talking about the incident on Twitter, said: "If you need to go to a hospital appointment it's probably best when borrowing your friends car that you let them know you only hold a #provisional licence. No supervisor means no car!"

The car was seized as a consequence and the driver was reported.