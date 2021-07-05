Car seized in Northampton after provisional driver admits they 'borrowed' it from a friend
The driver told police they borrowed their friend's car to go to a hospital appointment
A car was seized in Northampton over the weekend after a driver admitted to police that they only held a provisional licence.
The car was seized by officers at 2pm on Saturday, July 3 in Wellingborough Road.
Police asked the driver to present their licence after stopping the car, which was when the driver explained they were on their way to a hospital appointment and said they only hold a provisional licence.
Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, talking about the incident on Twitter, said: "If you need to go to a hospital appointment it's probably best when borrowing your friends car that you let them know you only hold a #provisional licence. No supervisor means no car!"
The car was seized as a consequence and the driver was reported.
A similar incident took place in Kettering in April when a woman was caught driving alone while only holding a provisional licence. Her response to police was that her friend said she was a "good driver."