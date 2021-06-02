Car seized after 'kind' driver lets uninsured friend borrow his car for work in Northampton

A car was seized by police officers after finding that the driver was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The car was stopped in Windingbrook Lane, East Hunsbury on May 26 at around 12.20pm. Checks carried out by officers revealed that the driver was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The driver, when questioned by police, told them that their "mate" allowed them to borrow their car to travel to work.

The vehicle was seized after police found the driver had no valid insurance.

The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit, tweeting about the incident, said: "A very kind person lent their vehicle to a 'mate' to get to work in... that same person now has to recover their vehicle from our #seized vehicle pound after their 'mate' was found not to have valid insurance to drive the vehicle!"