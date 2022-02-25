Car damaged during Sunday afternoon brawl in quiet Northampton street
Police are appealing for witnesses after releasing 26-year-old man on bail
Police are appealing for witnesses following a brawl involving a man and woman in Northampton on Sunday afternoon (February 20).
Officers say what started as an argument escalated into a punching match in Highlands Avenue, a quiet, tree-lined area in the Spinney Hill neighbourhood, between 3pm and 3.20pm.
At one point the male involved jumped onto a parked car, causing damage to its windscreen, before walking off after a resident told the pair to leave the street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed on Friday (February 25) that a 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further investigations, but added: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or captured any part of the altercation on camera to get in touch.
"Please call using incident number 22000102455 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."