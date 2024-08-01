Cannabis plants found following reports of burglary on Northampton Lift Tower estate
Police officers who were called to a property on an estate in Northampton arrived to find cannabis plants growing inside.
At 4.42am on July 21 Northamptonshire Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Tower Square – which circles the town’s National Lift Tower.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Attending officers went on to find a cannabis grow consisting of mature and juvenile cannabis plants. The forensics visit was completed later that day.”
Investigations are ongoing, anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 24000431694.