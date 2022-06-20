A 27-year-old man has been jailed for six months following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Northampton.

Denis Memushaj was arrested after police swooped on a property in Lutterworth Road, Abington, in February as part of a number of raids in the town which netted 320 cannabis plants worth around £275,000.

Memushaj, whose address was given as Wartling Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug at a hearing last month and was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 8.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £213 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Detective Sergeant Colin Bowers, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Tackling and preventing drugs harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“We will continue to disrupt the drugs supply chain in our county.