Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants discovered in Northampton residential property

A cannabis factory with more than 200 mature plants has been discovered at a residential property in Northampton.

The house in Glasgow Street was raided at about 7.15pm on Tuesday (June 13) where a cannabis factory was discovered.

Other items associated with the production of cannabis were also found.

No one has been arrested in connection as yet, however, enquiries are ongoing, police confirm.