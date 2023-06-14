Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants discovered in Northampton residential property
No arrests made yet
A cannabis factory with more than 200 mature plants has been discovered at a residential property in Northampton.
The house in Glasgow Street was raided at about 7.15pm on Tuesday (June 13) where a cannabis factory was discovered.
Other items associated with the production of cannabis were also found.
No one has been arrested in connection as yet, however, enquiries are ongoing, police confirm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000362159.