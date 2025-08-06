Canal cordoned off and marina evacuated after boat explodes and burst into flames in Northants

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a canal boat fire at Gayton Marina on 5 August just before 8.15am.placeholder image
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a canal boat fire at Gayton Marina on 5 August just before 8.15am.
Firefighters believe that batteries thought to be made up of lithium-ion were the cause of an explosion on a Northamptonshire canal boat.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to reports of a canal boat fire following an explosion at Gayton Marina on Monday August 5 just before 8.15am. Crews from Mereway, Moulton and Towcester attended the scene to find a canal boat filled with smoke.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “It’s believed batteries thought to be made up of lithium-ion exploded, which then developed a fire within the boat.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. “Cordons were put in place to cover the canal path, due to smoke hazards, and the marina was evacuated.

Crews from Mereway, Moulton and Towcester attended the scene to find a canal boat filled with smoke.placeholder image
Crews from Mereway, Moulton and Towcester attended the scene to find a canal boat filled with smoke.

“Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service have now left the scene, and the marina has been deemed safe to return to.

“The explosion was an unusual occurrence, and we are now investigating the incident and will share our findings with other services.”

