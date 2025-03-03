Canal boats fire on River Nene in Northampton believed to have been started deliberately

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:11 BST

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving two canal boats in Northampton – and it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the incident in Towcester Road – adjacent to the Pomfret Arms pubs – at around 7.30pm on Saturday (March 1).

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames using water jets, while gas cylinders were removed from nearby boats as a safety precaution in case the fire spread.

“Shortly after 9pm, the fires on both boats had been extinguished, but crews continued to monitor temperatures throughout the evening.”

The fire happened off near the Pomfret Arms.The fire happened off near the Pomfret Arms.
Investigators from NFRS and Northamptonshire Police remained on scene on Sunday morning (March 2) to carry out an after-fire investigation.

The spokesman added that it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000121591.

