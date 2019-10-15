Can you help find missing Northampton teenager Kenneth?

Police are appealing for information to help find a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Northampton three days ago.

Kenneth Rice-Piesse was last seen at 9pm on Saturday, October 12, wearing a black Nike tracksuit with skinny-legged joggers, black Adidas trainers and a black body-warmer.

Today, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police, described him as: "He is described as white, about 6ft, of medium build, with short mousy brown hair and blue eyes.

"He also has a scar on his left eyelid."

Anyone who sees Kenneth or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.