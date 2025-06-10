Campaign launched to tackle graffiti in Northampton as list of frequently used 'tags' released

Some of the graffiti in Northampton.

A campaign has been launched to tackle the “escalating” issue of graffiti in Northampton – and a list of frequently used ‘tags’ has been released.

Crimestoppers and its youth service – Fearless – has launched the campaign as it is seeing “loads of tags” on the streets of Northampton.

The charity is encouraging local residents to actively participate in this campaign by anonymously reporting any graffiti incidents or those responsible for it

A Fearless spokesperson said: “In Northampton, we’re seeing lots of tags on the street. It doesn’t just cause damage, it can make where we live feel less safe and less cared for. That’s why we’ve launched a new campaign to encourage young people to tell us who’s doing it.”

Crimestoppers is appealing for information about the graffiti in Northampton.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson added: “Graffiti tarnishes both public and private spaces, detracting from the beauty of our neighbourhoods and potentially fostering a sense of unease among residents and visitors alike.”

According to Crimestoppers, under the Criminal Damage Act, individuals caught engaging in graffiti can face substantial fines or even imprisonment.

In particular, there are a number of ‘tags’ that have been frequently seen in graffiti across Northampton, so police are appealing for information around these ‘tags’ and who might be using them.

The tags are: GIMEK, LIME, ANC and CRAZE.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers' East Midlands regional manager said: “Our communities flourish when we come together to tackle the issues that affect us all, graffiti poses a real threat to the quality of life in Northampton.

"We urge anyone who can provide information about graffiti-related activities to come forward.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or share information anonymously online here.