'Call 999 immediately if you see this wanted man in Milton Keynes' urge police

Police have put out an appeal to trace a wanted man and have urged people not to approach him but to call 999 immediately instead.

Officers want to speak to Robert Farndon, who is 40, connection with a recent incident of rape and assault .

He is a white man, slim build, has partial facial hair, long brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent Bletchley, Wheatley, Buckingham and the Silverstone area.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abigail Kirkbright, said: “We are urgently appealing for the public’s help in locating Robert Farndon in relation to multiple offences against one victim.

“Anyone with information about Farndon’s whereabouts should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250317142.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, instead call 999

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incidents happened in Oxfordshire in June.