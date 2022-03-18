Call 999 if you see man wanted over Irthlingborough burglaries
Police have launched an appeal to find him
By Sam Wildman
Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:38 pm
Police have urged members of the public to call 999 if they see a man who is wanted over a series of burglaries in the Irthlingborough area.
Officers want to speak to Peter Jonathan Owen, 40, about incidents at commercial premises over February and March.
He has links to both Northampton and Wellingborough.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Owen, or knows where is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 999."