Call 999 if you see man wanted over Irthlingborough burglaries

Police have launched an appeal to find him

Police have urged members of the public to call 999 if they see a man who is wanted over a series of burglaries in the Irthlingborough area.

Officers want to speak to Peter Jonathan Owen, 40, about incidents at commercial premises over February and March.

He has links to both Northampton and Wellingborough.

Call police if you see this man.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Owen, or knows where is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 999."