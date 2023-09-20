Calculated Kettering bully spat at ex and contacted her more than 300 times a day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A calculated Kettering man has been jailed after one of the most serious domestic abuse cases magistrates had ever seen.

Salvatore Sortino slapped his ex-partner and spat at her in a campaign of harassment that lasted for more than a year after the end of their relationship.

At times the 24-year-old would call and text his victim more than 300 times a day, turning up at her home, her workplace and even her friend’s house to threaten her with violence.

Salvatore Sortino

Even after he was charged and remanded in custody he continued to harass her from prison.

During a trial in August magistrates said the case was “one of the most serious they had ever seen as an experienced bench”. They found Sortino guilty of harassment with fear of violence encompassing three assaults, malicious communications and witness intimidation.

At Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (September 14) he was sent to prison for three years and five months and was handed a 10-year restraining order.

Lead investigator PC Beckie Woodhouse, from Northamptonshire Police’s domestic abuse investigation unit, said: “Salvatore Sortino is an extremely calculated man who set out to use threats and violence to keep his partner where he wanted her and ensure she was under his control.

“He even continued with this despicable behaviour from prison, showing no remorse or regard for what he had put her through.

“I want to commend the survivor in this case for the incredible amount of bravery she has shown throughout this investigation. Reporting domestic abuse is never easy but her courage has ensured that this man is now behind bars.

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police. Every day we want to work as hard as we can to put people like Sortino behind bars and to support the survivors of these awful crimes to go on and live happy lives free of their abusers.

“I hope this case demonstrates that determination and our commitment to continue doing as much as we can to bring offenders to justice.”