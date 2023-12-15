Cabinet approves plans to extend measures to curb anti-social behaviour in Northampton

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet has approved plans to renew a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Northampton to help tackle nuisance and problem behaviour.

The decision made at Tuesday’s (12 December) meeting follows a six-week public consultation with residents and partners to gather views on extending the PSPO for a further 3 years, up to September 2026.

A PSPO is a power that allows councils to impose restrictions on a defined area to tackle problem behaviour and provide better protection for victims under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The current PSPO covering the Northampton Town area was introduced in 2020 in response to issues of anti-social behaviour which included drug use, street drinking and urinating in public places.

Enforcement Officers

Over two thirds of consultation respondents stated that they had personally experienced nuisance behaviours in Northampton in the last six months, while more than half of respondents agreed that the current PSPO helps to address these issues.

The current Order prohibits:

The use of intoxicating substances, including illegal or psychoactive substances

Having an item in possession to use/take an intoxicating substance, this includes needles and smoking devices that are not e-cigarettes

Consumption of alcohol in unauthorised or unlicensed open areas, for example on streets

Urinating or defecating in public places, unless a toilet has been provided for that purpose

Spitting

Riding a bike or scooter when requested not to do so by the Police or a Council authorised person

Busking when requested not to do so by the Police or a Council authorised person

Failure to comply with the Order is subject to a fine.

The current Order also has provision for the control of dogs, however this has been removed from this renewal and is now covered under a separate Order.

The new Order includes two new provisions:

A full version of the updated PSPO can be viewed on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: "The Council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and creating safer communities which is why we’re pleased to be extending this Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and keeping these measures in place.

“Northampton continues to be impacted by a range of anti-social behaviour on its streets and the current Order allows the Council and its partners to tackle these issues. The public consultation gave very clear indication of support for the Order and partner agencies were also overwhelming in their backing for the amendment and extension of this PSPO.