Busy Northampton road taped off after BMW driver smashed into traffic lights and public toilets, say police
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident
A busy Northampton road had to be taped off on Saturday night (February 5) after a BMW driver crashed into traffic lights and a set of public toilets.
Police said they attended Cattle Market Road, near Far Cotton, after the silver Beamer crashed at around 1.35am on Saturday.
The road was reportedly taped off, leaving many residents in the area wondering what had happened.
Northamptonshire Police said today (Monday, February 7): "A 26-year-old Northampton man was due to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court today, after being charged with a number of motoring offences and the possession of a Class A drug.
"The charges relate to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Cattle Market Road, Northampton, at about 1.35am on Saturday, in which a silver BMW was in collision with traffic lights and a building housing public toilets.
"A second man – also aged 26 and from Northampton – was arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries."