A busy Northampton road had to be taped off on Saturday night (February 5) after a BMW driver crashed into traffic lights and a set of public toilets.

Police said they attended Cattle Market Road, near Far Cotton, after the silver Beamer crashed at around 1.35am on Saturday.

The road was reportedly taped off, leaving many residents in the area wondering what had happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public toilets building on Cattle Market Road

Northamptonshire Police said today (Monday, February 7): "A 26-year-old Northampton man was due to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court today, after being charged with a number of motoring offences and the possession of a Class A drug.

"The charges relate to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Cattle Market Road, Northampton, at about 1.35am on Saturday, in which a silver BMW was in collision with traffic lights and a building housing public toilets.