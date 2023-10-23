News you can trust since 1931
Busy night for police dog as she helps arrest two males after separate incidents in Northampton

Both men have been released on bail, pending further enquiries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
A police dog had a busy night shift in Northampton after she helped to arrest two males following separate incidents.

On Thursday (October 19), PD Kola tracked from a stolen van to an address where the suspect and key were then located inside along with Class A drugs, before then tracking a suspect after a suspicious incident where males were seen moving property from an address.

The first incident saw a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which had been stolen from Trevor Crescent, Northampton, on September 15, activate ANPR cameras. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the van was found in Beech Avenue and PD Kola tracked the occupant to a nearby address.

PD Kola had a busy night shift in Northampton where she helped to make two arrests. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.PD Kola had a busy night shift in Northampton where she helped to make two arrests. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.
The spokeswoman added: “A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of various offences including burglary dwelling, possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B, theft of motor vehicle and theft of number plates. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The second incident saw a call from a member of public regarding a suspicious incident in Newton Road, Northampton, shortly after 2.30am on Friday, October 20.

The force spokeswoman said: “Two males were seen moving property from an address.

"One man – a 25-year-old man from Northampton - was tracked from the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling.”

The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.