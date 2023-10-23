Busy night for police dog as she helps arrest two males after separate incidents in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police dog had a busy night shift in Northampton after she helped to arrest two males following separate incidents.

On Thursday (October 19), PD Kola tracked from a stolen van to an address where the suspect and key were then located inside along with Class A drugs, before then tracking a suspect after a suspicious incident where males were seen moving property from an address.

The first incident saw a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which had been stolen from Trevor Crescent, Northampton, on September 15, activate ANPR cameras. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the van was found in Beech Avenue and PD Kola tracked the occupant to a nearby address.

The spokeswoman added: “A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of various offences including burglary dwelling, possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B, theft of motor vehicle and theft of number plates. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The second incident saw a call from a member of public regarding a suspicious incident in Newton Road, Northampton, shortly after 2.30am on Friday, October 20.

The force spokeswoman said: “Two males were seen moving property from an address.

"One man – a 25-year-old man from Northampton - was tracked from the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling.”