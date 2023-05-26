Busy night for county's police dogs as they help with incidents in Northampton and Raunds
Two Northamptonshire Police Dogs were busy overnight as they each helped with an incident in different parts of the county.
PD Bryn was on scene at a collision of the A45 eastbound near Collingtree, Northampton at around 10.30pm on Thursday (May 25).
A black Peugeot 5008 crashed and PD Bryn found the keys to the car in a nearby bush, following the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of a number of offences including failing to provide a specimen for analysis and aggravated vehicle taking.”
A few hours later, PD Gru was called to Raunds after items were stolen by unknown offender/s in Nichols Way between 3am and 3.30am on Friday (May 26).
PD Gru recovered some of the items following a track, according to police.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000230521.