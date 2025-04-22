Business owner shares ‘heartbreak’ as second burglary in seven weeks leaves them a further £1,000 out of pocket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an independent business has shared his “heartbreak” following a second burglary incident in seven weeks, which has left them a further £1,000 out of pocket.

St Giles Cheese was launched by Steve and Caroline Ward back in 2010 following a holiday to France, where they enjoyed all the products they are now accustomed to selling to the community.

The family-run deli and cheese shop proudly celebrated 14 years of success at the heart of the town centre in St Giles’ Street at the end of 2024.

Sadly, at the start of March, St Giles Cheese was left around £3,000 out of pocket after burglars caused damage and stole stock and cash.

St Giles Cheese has sadly experienced two burglary incidents in the space of just seven weeks.

Around the time of the incident, Steve told this newspaper that the burglars smashed three windows, a security door at the back of the shop and security poles.

Once inside, they managed to steal alcohol, stock, a lot of ice cream and cash. Steve estimated the total figure of what was stolen and damaged amounted to between £2,500 and £3,000.

“We had a really good response from customers,” Steve told the Chronicle & Echo. “The week after was really busy and we were catching up with what we lost. It hasn’t been easy.

“On Tuesday night (April 15), we were broken into again. They smashed through one of the front windows at around 10.30pm and we are back to square one.”

The business owner estimates that the damage to one of the big front windows will cost around £800 to fix, and a couple of hundred pounds worth of stock was also taken.

He said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We’ve been here for 15 years and we’re trying to do something good for the town. Most people appreciate that, but to be hit twice in a short space of time is too hard.”

Though customers have suggested setting up an online fundraising page to allow people to support St Giles Cheese at this difficult time, Steve insists he does not want to ask people for money.

Instead, he encourages members of the Northampton community to come to the shop and treat themselves – and the money made by the business will be spent on repairing the damage and recouping their losses.

“I don’t want to beg for money but please come in and treat yourself to cheese, a bottle of wine or some chocolate,” said Steve. “We could really do with a few busy weeks.

“I can’t let it get me down. As difficult as this is, we have to carry on – we haven’t got a lot of choice. We hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Steve believes that where they are situated on St Giles’ Street means they cannot install shutters on the front of the building – and he says they could not afford to do it even if they wanted to.

“I put up some cameras inside but it is all a matter of money,” said Steve. “We’re playing catch up with paying suppliers for what we have had to replace.”

Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper that a 49-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries in connection with the first burglary on March 3.

In relation to the second incident, the police spokesperson said: “The second burglary occurred between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on April 15, when the offender/s smashed the front window.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000219223.

To show your support to St Giles Cheese, visit the business’ Facebook page here.