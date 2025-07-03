Buses stopped from entering Northampton bus station as man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
Buses were stopped from entering Northampton bus station while a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault.

North Gate Bus Station closed for a short period time just after midday on Thursday July 3.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed officers were called to an incident in Bradshaw Street at 12.06pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “An officer was assaulted during an arrest, sustaining minor injuries.”

North Gate Bus Station was closed for a short period of time on Thursday July 3.

A 33-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault and remains in custody with enquiries underway, according to the spokeswoman.

Stagecoach confirmed on X that buses were able to serve the bus station again by just before 12.30pm.

