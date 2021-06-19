Burton Latimer thug given more time in prison

Danny Walsh.

A Burton Latimer thug who left a cyclist battered and bruised in a brutal assault has been given more time in prison for burglary.

Danny Walsh was jailed for one year and nine months last month after terrifying the life out of his victim after they had remonstrated with each other on a country lane.

And now he's been given extra time behind bars after admitting burgling a business in the town in 2019.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard the 26-year-old burgled Emba Engineering in Higham Road between November 8 and November 11.

Once inside he stole petty cash and a money safe and he was later arrested.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks, which will run consecutively to the sentence he received for GBH without intent in May.

Walsh, of HMP The Mount near Hemel Hempstead, was also told he'll have to pay compensation of £335.

Last month's crown court hearing heard Walsh and a cyclist had argued with each other in Wold Road on July 16 last year, when the thug punched his victim several times in the face and put him in a chokehold.

But when the victim told him he could get him arrested Walsh's behaviour suddenly changed.

Prosecutor Matthew Rowcliffe said: "He shook the victim's hand and apologised...he took off his shirt and tried to mop up the blood.

"He said he could add the victim on Facebook and that they were mates."