Burton Latimer and Barton Seagrave men appear in court over Kettering robbery charges

Two men have been remanded in custody over robbery charges after an incident in Kettering’s town centre.

Philip Moore, 39, and Lloyd Stone, 57, were both charged with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

The charges relate to an incident which happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 16.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Moore, of Nene Road, Burton Latimer, and Stone, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.